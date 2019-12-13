Naraka: Bladepoint is a multiplayer melee combat game with a striking visual style

Chinese studio 24 Entertainment unveiled a multiplayer melee action game tonight at The Game Awards called Naraka: Bladepoint that promises a "boundless movement system" that enables players to climb, hang, wall-run, and more, aided by an "aim-at-whatever-you-want" grappling hook.

Combat is obviously the core of the Bladepoint experience, and 24 Entertainment said it will be "sophisticated" yet accessible to beginners. It will also have what sounds like an unusual take on block and parry mechanics: The developers didn't explain how it will work, but there's no block or defend button, so defense will presumably be built into the movement or attack system. But along with all the fighting, players will also have the opportunity to explore a strange, forsaken island filled with "splendid landscapes as well as inexplicable enigmas."

"In Naraka: Bladepoint, players will feel every attack and utilise everything in their skillset and armoury to achieve victory," producer Ray (just Ray, I guess) said. "Our teams have created something visually stunning and instantly appealing to fans of multiplayer online combat, and we can’t wait to share more details on Naraka: Bladepoint in early in 2020."

Naraka: Bladepoint is listed on Steam, and you can find out more at narakathegame.com.