My Hero One's Justice 2 smashes onto PC in 2020

Even if anime isn't your cup of tea, chances are you've heard of My Hero Academia, the east-meets-west superhero series. It's really rather good, and its first tie-in game (the clumsily titled My Hero One's Justice) wasn't half bad either. Today, Bandai Namco Entertainment formally announced My Hero One's Justice 2, a 3D fighter developed by Byking and coming to consoles and PC in 2020. Right now there's only a tiny teaser trailer and website (in Japanese only) to show for it, but the publisher will be showing off more at the New York Comic Con later this week.

While the original My Hero Academia game was based on the still-running early days of the anime series, judging by the new villain shown, it seems the sequel will cover everything up to and including the fourth (as yet unaired) season of the anime, although there's plenty of manga yet to be coloured and set into motion.

The teaser site shows young hero Deku squaring off against new arch-villain Overhaul, and claims that the second game is going to be on a much larger scale than the first, with many more playable characters joining the roster.

The original game, while short, was a fun tag-team fighter, letting you switch between your three chosen heroes mid-match and run around freely in third person. Being superheroes, fights could even extend onto the sides of buildings, because gravity doesn't matter if you're wearing enough brightly coloured spandex.

There's no release date for My Hero One's Justice 2, but it should be out sometime in 2020. I'd hazard a guess that it'll launch near the end of the next TV season, so as not to spoil too much for those who haven't skipped ahead to the comics. The original game is available on Steam for an admittedly steep £50/$60. You can watch the show free on Crunchyroll.