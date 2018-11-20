Mutant Year Zero's system requirements are pleasantly light

The end-of-the-world tactical adventure game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is coming on December 4, and today publisher Funcom shared the lowdown on what sort of hardware you'll need to play it. The system requirements are pleasantly light, and Funcom helpfully suggested that if your current rig can't match up, "maybe now's the time to look into updating your hardware."

The Minimum:

CPU : Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Phenom II X4 965

Intel Core i5-760 / AMD Phenom II X4 965 GPU : Nvidia GTX 580 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

Nvidia GTX 580 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 MEMORY : 6GB RAM

6GB RAM DISK SPACE: 8GB

The Recommended:

CPU : Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X GPU : Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480

Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 MEMORY : 8GB RAM

8GB RAM DISK SPACE: 8GB

Beyond those basics, the Mutant Year Zero Steam page indicates that the game will run on Windows 7 (or 8, if you're still rolling on those wheels), but you'll need the 64-bit version. And before you ask, there are a lot more people running 32-bit Win7 than 64-bit Win8, so yes, it's relevant.

We spent some time with a demo for Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden earlier this month, and enjoyed it quite a lot—although the duck jokes got tired pretty quickly. If you want to see more, Funcom also recently dropped a new 15-minute "Scraplands" gameplay trailer that you can dive into below.