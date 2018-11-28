Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden's new character is a stone cold fox

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is the XCOM-style "tactical adventure" with the wisecracking duck and the angry pig. But they're not the only heavily-armed mutant animal weirdos in town. Funcom dropped a new trailer today that reveals the game's third fur-and-gun-bearing character, a stone cold fox who goes by the name Farrow.

Farrow is literally a fox, but the "Silent Assassin" moniker feels a bit off the mark: The quietest thing she uses in the trailer is a shotgun. That's presumably more for cinematic effect than anything else, though, because even though she very clearly comes off as a heavy hitter in the video, the PR blurb says she specializes in "stealth and assassination … with skills and gear that make her adept at quickly and quietly dispatching her foes."

Farrow won't be available at the start of the game, but can join your squad after she's been discovered in the Zone. And apparently she won't be the only one, as Funcon said she's "one of the recruitable characters" that players will encounter in their travels.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden comes out on December 4, and it looks very strange but also very good: Wes played a demo last month and described it as "fun, funny," and "challenging from the get-go." You can find out more at mutantyearzero.com.