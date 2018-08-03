Murderous Pursuits is free to try this weekend

Murderous Pursuits is a multiplayer assassination game that echoes the Assassin's Creed series' now absent multiplayer. There is potential for amusing cat-and-mouse exchanges, says Pip in her review, but a lobby full of humans is hard to find. Here's hoping a free weekend boosts its player count.

Live now through Sunday August 5 at 1pm PT / 9pm BST, Murderous Pursuits is free to try on Steam. Developer Blazing Griffin—the studio behind The Ship: Remasted—bills its latest as a "kill-or-be-killed stealth-em-up multiplayer game for 1-8 players." I agree with Pip here—there's fun to be had in Murderous Pursuits, when you can find enough players to tangle with.

And I suspect human encounters will be more entertaining still with Murderous Pursuits' latest update. It introduces a new Library level, a new last person standing Elimination mode, a new subvert ability that prevents foes from using their special moves for a short period time, and two new moves: backstab (which is as it sounds), and Humble Pie Hunter Stun.

"Knock your Hunter down a peg or two with several slices of humble pie," says the dev on the above. Here's that in motion:

Check out Murderous Pursuits' update 1.4.0 patch notes in full here. Visit its Steam page to get involved in this weekend's free trial.