MSI's thin-and-light RTX 2060 gaming laptop is all the way down to $1,399 today

Looking for a banging deal on a gaming laptop? We found one. Best Buy is selling MSI's GS65 Stealth, our top pick among the best gaming laptops around, for only $1,399.99 today, which is $600 below its list price. Just as importantly, it's well-equipped with a fast GPU and a relatively capacious solid state drive.

More specifically, this 15.6-inch laptop boasts 144Hz display powered by a Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Sure, we'd love it if this thing rocked at 1TB SSD, but considering that most laptop makers cheap out with 256GB and sometimes even just 128GB, we won't complain.

Part of the appeal here is that MSI packed all this into a thin and light frame. The GS65 Stealth has a skinny 0.7-inch waistline, and it weighs just 4.19 pounds. Subjectively, it's also an attractive looking laptop—MSI avoided the temptation to roll with a gaudy design, opting for a more elegant aesthetic. In short, it has the looks and portability of productivity notebook with the chops for high-end gaming.

If you don't want to go through Ebay, you can also buy this laptop directly from Best Buy.

