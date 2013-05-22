Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition's PC release date set for July

Good news for people who think the only way to truly show dominance over an opponent is to rip out their spine: NetherRealm's 2011 version of Mortal Kombat is finally getting a PC release on July 3rd. Which should give you something to do over the summer months. Because given your fondness for hyper-violent competitive finishers, your friends probably aren't going to invite you to the local pub quiz.

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition is being converted to PC by High Voltage Software. It will bundle all the game's DLC, including the characters Skarlet, Kenshi, Rain, and, for some reason, Freddy Krueger. You'll also get some old-school skins (hopefully attached to their character's bodies), along with three "Klassic Fatalities". Okay guys, we get it. You've misspelled your game. There's no need to overcompensate.

If you're the sort of person who prefers to forego digital purchases in favour of collecting plastic boxes, a physical release will follow on August 2nd.