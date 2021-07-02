Mortal Kombat 11 is finished, NetherRealm is moving on to a new project

More than two years after its release in April 2019, after adding 12 characters post-release, Mortal Kombat 11 is officially finished. NetherRealm Studios said on Twitter today that it's time to move on to other things, and no further content will be made for the game.

"NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end," the studio tweeted.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end.July 2, 2021 See more

Mortal Kombatants might be disappointed that there won't be any more '90s movie cameos stepping into Earthrealm, but with the bad news comes some good: NetherRealm is moving on to something new. Nothing was said about what that new thing might be, but our guess is that we're going to be hearing something about Injustice 3 in the relatively near future.

Injustice, for those not familiar with the name, is a fighting game that's very much like Mortal Kombat, but with DC Comics characters and more of a focus on singleplayer. In fact, we said in our 85% review of Injustice 2 that the "lavishly produced story more ... does a significantly better job of telling a Batman vs Superman story than the movie."

An unofficial tease for Injustice 3 surfaced in August 2020, although hopes that it would be unveiled at the subsequent Fandome event didn't come through. But that's not the only possibility: Rumors have also surfaced in recent months that NetherRealm is working on a Marvel fighting game, a possibility that Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon appeared to play up in May.

That seems unlikely given that NetherRealm is owned by Warner Bros. (the parent company of DC Comics), which also has UK studio Rocksteady working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But in a world where Fortnite is a punchbowl for every brand known to mankind, maybe a universe-spanning fighting game is exactly what's next for NetherRealm, after years of pulling characters from different franchises into Mortal Kombat.