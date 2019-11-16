The Morrowind Rebirth overhaul mod's 5.0 update has fully released

Sprawling The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind total overhaul mod Morrowind Rebirth released the final part of its 5.0 update today, marking a six-month journey from start to finish on this phase of the project. By far the most developed and ambitious project in the Morrowind modding scene, Rebirth is a huge mod that smooths out literally hundreds of small inconsistencies, adds new quests, varies familiar locations, and really just shakes up the whole game.

It’s a mod I’d call essential for anyone who ever loved Morrowind because it brings new life to the game as a whole. The tens upon tens of new models and quality of life changes are fine, sure, but it also deepens the game and adds detail that takes advantage of the leaps in technology since Morrowind first released. If you’ve never played Morrowind, this might be a great way to do it, especially if you’re looking to experience the "original" game by playing Skywind when that finally gets to you.

The centerpiece of the 5.0 Part 2 update are reworked versions of many of the game’s towns and outdoor locations, all of which I’m quite fond of:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Morrowind Rebirth) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Morrowind Rebirth) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Morrowind Rebirth) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Morrowind Rebirth) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Morrowind Rebirth)

You can check out the update post for everything else that’s included in the 5.0 Part 2 update , or the 5.0 Part 1 update . If you like it, don’t worry. The author still intends to do more work on Morrowind Rebirth. You can find Morrowind Rebirth at ModDB . For my part, I just want a hug from this guy:

(Image credit: Morrowind Rebirth)

He's adorable.