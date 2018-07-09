Monster Hunter: World producer talks PC updates, mouse and keyboard support, and more

The brilliant Monster Hunter: World is making its debut on PC this year and now we know the PC system requirements and the release date. We have plenty more questions, though, so we sent them over to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto to inquire about mouse and keyboard controls, update schedules, cross-platform multiplayer, mods, and more.

PC Gamer: Why has it taken this long for Monster Hunter to come to PC?

Ryozo Tsujimoto: This is the first time we’ve taken a mainline Monster Hunter game to PC, so we wanted to take the time to get it right and do the proper research and preparation.

Have you made any visual improvements or changes for the Steam version of the game?

When the game launches the visuals will have parity with the console versions but we’re considering releasing a free update after launch.

Will the Steam version integrate platform-specific friends lists into its multiplayer?

Yes!

Have you thought about supporting cross-platform multiplayer? What are the challenges to doing that?

We don’t have any plans for this.

Will the Steam version have monsters like Deviljho and Lunastra at launch, or will those be added in coming updates?

They will be updates after launch. We are planning to release the updates that came to console on a shorter cycle so you can get your hands on them quicker.

Do you think PC players are a particularly good fit for Monster Hunter, given their history with MMOs and 'living' games?

We have had a lot of PC players asking us for the game to come to PC so I think yes, it’s a great fit. I hope PC gamers will enjoy Monster Hunter World’s incredible multiplayer action!

Will new monsters and events occur on Steam at the same time as on consoles?

I want to synch these up as much as possible, but as mentioned previously regarding title updates, the differences in versions between platforms may prevent them being completely the same time.

Likewise, will balance patches release on Steam simultaneously?

It’s very difficult to say yes or no to that as it will be a case-by-case situation. If we find bugs that are happening only on PC for example, or issues arising after a title update, then we would put patches out on each platform as soon as possible. If there was an issue common to all platforms, however, doing it piecemeal would be less preferable than fixing every version at the same time so that everyone has the same experience.

So far Devil May Cry and Horizon Zero Dawn items have appeared in Monster Hunter, can we look forward to any PC series being represented in future?

We aren’t thinking about collaborations from the perspective of which platform the game was on, like PC, so much as trying to think of ideas that as many players as possible can enjoy.

Will there be mouse and keyboard support, and will we be able to customise our control scheme and rebind keys?

We’re supporting mouse and keyboard for our PC players, include the option to customise key assignments.

Will you support modding for the Steam version of Monster Hunter World?

We don’t have anything to announce at this time.

Are you planning any Monster Hunter: World expansions?

We don’t have any plans at the moment.

Are you planning to port more Monster Hunter games to PC?

We have no plans at this time.