Monday Night Combat trailer rides a giant chicken

Uncle Tully's Funland map will soon be playable in Crossfire mode in Monday Night Combat , along with a number of new features, not least the addition of a giant chicken. You can shoot the bird until it flies away to earn your team a useful health boost. When it lands, you can jump on and ride the armoured cock for bonus money. The update also adds new bot spawners and more. For the full details, check out the Monday Night Combat site .