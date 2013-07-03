Monaco level editor now available, features Steam Workshop integration

The Mole's Workshop, a free set of level editing tools, is now available for all Monaco players. Using simple tools which feature gamepad support (if you're into that kind of thing), The Mole's Workshop lets you place just about any element you've seen in the dev-created levels quickly and easily. This includes some handy little tokens that will generate random loot within a confined area that you define using invisible "loot blockers."

Plus, the toolkit is integrated with Steam Workshop, meaning it should be pretty quick and painless to unleash your carefully-planned designs on the thieving masses... and have a crack at the multitudes that will be created by others. Me? All I ask is the ability to place sharks with frickin' laser beams attached to their heads. Or, at the very least, some ill-tempered mutant sea bass.

The video above will walk you through the creation of a very simple scenario.