Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight looks lovely, is out now

It's been a pleasure watching the Momodora series evolve over the years, from simple Cave Story-ish platformers, to more unique action-platform games featuring increasingly beautiful pixel art. You can grab the first two, entirely free, games here, plus the very cheap third game that released two years ago. The fourth Momodora hit Steam the other day, and it looks a right treat.

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight is a "side-scrolling platformer focused on action gameplay, with melee combos, dodge mechanics and a plethora of items and spells to unleash upon your enemies". Unlike the first and third games, but like the second one, Reverie takes place in a Metroidvania-style connected world. This new game features multiple difficulty levels and is also a bit like Dark Souls, and yes that is my finger hovering over the 'Add to Cart' button.

Here's a trailer:

Momodora IV costs 10% less than it normally would for the next few days, meaning it can be had for a mere £6.29 on Steam. The reviews there are "very positive", incidentally.