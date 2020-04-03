Popular

Mixer gives its streamers $100 to help them out during the pandemic

The streaming platform sent the cash gift to all active partners.

(Image credit: Mixer)

Partnered streamers on Mixer received a surprise gift of $100 on Thursday, apparently to lend a hand during the coronavirus outbreak. Mixer hasn't said anything about it, but streamers have been thanking the Microsoft-owned platform on Twitter. 

While Mixer's top streamers, like Ninja, are multi-millionaires and stream full-time, most partners do it on top of other jobs, which they might now be unable to do if they can't work remotely. $100 can fill a fridge or help out with rent, so it's likely a very welcome gesture. 

