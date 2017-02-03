Mirage: Arcane Warfare joins the PC Gamer Weekender

If you felt the previous effort from Torn Banner Studios, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, was all a bit too grounded in reality then we have a treat for you at this year’s PC Gamer Weekender—you’ll be able to go hands-on with the studio’s magical latest title: Mirage: Arcane Warfare.

This upcoming multiplayer action-combat game will be located at the Weekender’s dedicated tournament booth, where attendees will be able to get to grips with some exciting, engrossing 6v6 multiplayer action.

To get you in the mood for Mirage: Arcane Warfare, Torn Banner has released a few character class trailers—including a brand new one for the Vigilist:

One for the Vypress:

And a Taurant trailer:

All three characters—plus two more—will be playable throughout the PC Gamer Weekender. To find out more about the game, releasing in 2017, visit the official site.

Mirage: Arcane Warfare will be joined by many more games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.