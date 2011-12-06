Minecraft Lego! MINECRAFT LEGO!

Shut the shops down, people, Christmas is solved. Mojang have successfully pitched the idea for Lego Minecraft on Lego Cuusoo , a site that lets visitors vote on their favourite Lego prototypes. The sets aren't in full production yet, but the idea has been so popular that the Cuusoo site has been struggling to deal with the traffic since Mojang man Daniel Kaplan tweeted about the project.

"We are working directly with LEGO to make this happen. Please vote again :)" reads Kaplan's tweet.

"Minecraft is about placing blocks to build anything you can imagine in the virtual world. You can build anything you imagine with LEGO bricks in the physical world. Minecraft and LEGO were meant to be together," say Mojang on Cuusoo, adding that "we will work with the LEGO Group to secure a licensing agreement and donate the 1% royalty from LEGO CUUSOO to charity."

The idea already has more than 5,000 supporters. It'll surely succeed. Minecraft is already like exploring a world of living lego. When Lego Minecraft is released, someone will make a stop motion Lego animation of their adventures in Minecraft then the universe will implode and it will be brilliant. Who wants Minecraft Lego for Christmas?