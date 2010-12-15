Popular

Lego Call of Duty: Black Ops

By

Lego Black Ops

If Lego Star Wars, Lego Batman, Lego Indiana Jones and Lego Harry Potter have taught us anything, it's that everything is funnier in Lego. It turns out that Call of Duty: Black Ops is no different. A Lego fan has animated a round of elimination deathmatch, giving us an idea of what a Lego: Black Ops game might look like. You'll find comedy Lego violence embedded below.

For more great call of Duty: Black Ops videos check out our pick of the funniest Black Ops kills , and the excellent Call of Duty: Black Ops Mythbusters video.

[via CVG ]

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
