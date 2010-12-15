Lego Call of Duty: Black Ops

If Lego Star Wars, Lego Batman, Lego Indiana Jones and Lego Harry Potter have taught us anything, it's that everything is funnier in Lego. It turns out that Call of Duty: Black Ops is no different. A Lego fan has animated a round of elimination deathmatch, giving us an idea of what a Lego: Black Ops game might look like. You'll find comedy Lego violence embedded below.

For more great call of Duty: Black Ops videos check out our pick of the funniest Black Ops kills , and the excellent Call of Duty: Black Ops Mythbusters video.

[via CVG ]