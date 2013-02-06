Minecraft infographic reveals total volume of one entire world

Two hundred sixty-two quadrillion, one hundred and forty-four trillion. When was the last time you used that number? It's about 26,000 times the estimated number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy. It's also the total, cubic volume (measured in blocks) of a single Minecraft world. An infographic courtesy of FriskyShotgun on the Minecraft subreddit explains how one comes by this staggering figure, among other things.

So, in essence, Minecraft is a million billion kajillion blocks big. Pull that one out at a party. I bet people will be impressed.