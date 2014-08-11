Minecraft 'Head Into The Clouds' contest winners announced

Planet Minecraft's 'Head Into The Clouds' contest was drawn late last week, and the winners are typically spectacular. We looked at some of the most visually appealing entries a couple of weeks ago, and - lo and behold - one of them has managed to take out the top prize.

The contest required Minecraft players (or engineers) to build something on the Planet Minecraft 'Floating Island' map, with only a few limitations: no tampering with the basic structure of the map, and no texture packs.

BlockWorks' 'Aeternium - The Symphony of Dreams' took out the top spot, voted the best by both community members and staff from Planet Minecraft. The competition was quite tight however, with barely any votes separating the upper echelons of the leaderboard. Check out the top three entries below. If any take your fancy, you can download them on the Planet Minecraft website , where you'll also find the complete top 50.

1. Aeternium - The Symphony of Dreams

2. Hearthveil - Lost in Thought

3. A Lunar Dream