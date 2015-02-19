Minecraft 1.8.2 update stops mobs from attacking in spectator mode

While we wait for the next major Minecraft update, patch 1.8.2 rolled out today with a bunch of fixes and tweaks. Highlights include no longer having to avoid or fend off mobs when in spectator mode, as they'll now just ignore you.

Meanwhile, a long list of new stats are now trackable, and you'll be happy to know the game will now record how many slices of cake you have eaten.

The full changelog is over here, but here's the general overview:

Spectator Mode

Mobs no longer follow/attack you in spectator mode

TNT

Reverted explosion physic changes to those before the 14w31a snapshot.

Explosion force is no longer directionally biased

Oak and dark oak trees

Oak and Dark oak branches no longer replace blocks

Beacons

Now ignore bedrock above them when determining a clear view to the sky.

Mobs

Ocelots now spawn at or above sea level, rather than at Y=63.

Squids now spawn below sea level, rather than at Y=63.

Carrot on a Stick

Crafting one now removes all enchantments from the original fishing rod.

Update 1.9 is still in preparation and will usher in huge new changes including a revamped Ender Dragon encounter and much more.