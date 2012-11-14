Minecraft 1.4.4 released, suffocates squids

Mojang have officially released their 1.4.4 update to the 8 million copy selling phenomenon Minecraft. As with all one-point-something-point-something updates, it focuses more on bug squashing than feature adding. When you next load up the client, you can look forward to no longer seeing squids happily breathe on land (sadists) or chickens with inverted head movement (who would even notice that?)

While this patch is only a relatively small bug hunt, it's also the first official release for the much larger 1.4.3 update, which stops some lag-induced errors that would see players randomly receive fall damage. The full list of fixes for 1.4.3 is here , with the added 1.4.4 enhancements here .

Meanwhile, PCGamesN have been keeping up with a Reddit thread that's attempting to decipher the cryptic message that Notch issued for Minecraft's 8 millionth sale celebration. So far they're not having much luck, but do report that the string (69I960EHE0A4A0IVG0EHE02500R4R0G1T30PLJ00V6V0EHE0V1U01V10U5U0VGV0V4R, in case you'd forgotten) does make for a cool world seed with a "weird" cave system. So that's nice.