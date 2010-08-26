Mind boggling new Portal 2 footage released

Yet more footage of Valve's Gamescom showing of Portal 2 has arrived, this time showing a few puzzles in action.

The aerial faith plates look like fun, but the really crazy stuff is in the video showcasing the repulsion gel. Thankfully the person they've got playing the game is going a bit slower than they were in the E3 trailers, in which everything happened at one hundred miles an hour so it looked as though only a savant could complete it. This time we get to see the logic behind the puzzles, and the possibilities that emerge from combining portals, excursion funnels (the floaty blue beams) and the gloopy repulsion gel into one elegant solution.