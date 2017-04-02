Military FPS Squad is getting another free weekend

Modern multiplayer military FPS Squad enjoyed its first free weekend last November, and if you missed it, or simply want to play it again for nowt, you'll be able to do so in around six days' time. This second Squad free weekend is in honour of the game's new Al Basrah map: a city environment that marks Squad's "first significant dive into urban combat". Here's what it looks like:

And here's a bit more info, from developer Offworld Industries:

"This map gives Squad its first significant dive into urban combat with an expanded urban footprint and a wider surrounding play area. With buildings as large as 6 stories high and completely enterable we expect to give a hard shake to the US Forces dominance meta, as Insurgents can be anywhere in the city. 100s of windows potentially bristling with RPG rounds ready to spoil the infidels' day."

If you enjoy having Squad goals, you can take advantage of the 50% off offer that will be running for the duration of the free weekend, from Thursday April 6th at 10 am PST, to Monday April 10th at 10 am PST. There'll be a preview stream of Al Basrah starting later today; you can find details about that at the bottom of this Offworld blog post.

"Squad has grown into a deep military shooter" reckoned Ian Birnbaum last October, and the early access shooter has undergone a number of changes since then.