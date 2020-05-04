Microsoft is offering 20 percent off everything on its Australian eBay store

The official Microsoft eBay store is offering 20 percent off its entire range at the moment. There are a few reasonable caveats: that discount has a maximum limit of AU$1,000 per transaction, and you'll only be able to make two transactions. Meanwhile, you won't be allowed to stock up on gift cards (nice idea, though).

We've done a bit of prowling, and these are among the best (and most relevant) deals you can pick up at present. To access the discount, you'll need to use the discount code PPCMS20 at checkout.



Razer Blade 15 Advanced (i7-9750H | 16GB RAM | RTX 2080) - AU$4,099

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (i7-8565U | 16GB RAM | MX150) - AU$2,223

Razer Blade 15 (i7-9750H | 16GB RAM | GTX 1660 Ti) - AU$2,479

Dell G5 5590 15 inch Laptop (i7-8750H | 8GB RAM | RTX 2060) - AU$1,799

Xbox Wireless Controller (Grey and Green) - AU$75.96

Xbox Controller (Regular) - AU$71.96

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - AU$199.96

Razer Nari Essential Wireless Headset - AU$135.96

Razer Kraken Wired Headset - AU$119.96

Razer Viper Ambidextrous Wired Mouse - AU$107.96

There's no indication regarding how long this discount code will last, so if something takes your fancy, it might be worth biting the bullet. The full list of products can be found here.

