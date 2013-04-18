Popular

Metro: Last Light system specs reveal the price of post-apocalyptic survival

The apocalypse was never going to be easy. It's meant to be a desperate and wretched struggle for survival against exhaustion, the decaying world, and probably mutants. But humans aren't the only ones that have to suffer. PCs do too, if these Metro: Last Light system specs are anything to go by. While there's a broad scale of requirements - the minimum being admirably inclusive of older systems - the optimal rendering of the murky, oppressive underground is going to need a seriously robust rig.

Minimum

  • Windows: XP (32-Bit), Vista, 7 or 8

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Dual Core e.g. Intel Core 2 Duo

  • RAM: 2GB

  • Direct X: 9.0c

  • Graphics Card: DirectX 9, Shader Model 3 compliant e.g. NVIDIA GTS 250 (or AMD equivalent e.g. HD Radeon 4000 series) or higher

For 3D Vision Support:

  • NVIDIA GTX 275 or higher

  • 120Hz Monitor

  • NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8

Recommended

  • Windows: Vista, 7 or 8

  • CPU: 2.6 GHz Quad Core e.g. Intel Core i5

  • RAM: 4GB

  • Direct X: 11

  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 580/660 Ti (or AMD equivalent e.g. 7870) or higher

For 3D Vision Support:

  • NVIDIA GTX 580/660Ti or higher

  • 120Hz Monitor

  • NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8

Optimum

  • Windows: Vista, 7 or 8

  • CPU: 3.4 GHz Multi-Core e.g. Intel Core i7

  • RAM: 8GB

  • Direct X: 11

  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 690 / NVIDIA Titan

For 3D Vision Support:

  • NVIDIA GTX 690

  • 120Hz Monitor

  • NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8

Metro: Last Light is out May 17th.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
