Metro: Last Light system specs reveal the price of post-apocalyptic survival

The apocalypse was never going to be easy. It's meant to be a desperate and wretched struggle for survival against exhaustion, the decaying world, and probably mutants. But humans aren't the only ones that have to suffer. PCs do too, if these Metro: Last Light system specs are anything to go by. While there's a broad scale of requirements - the minimum being admirably inclusive of older systems - the optimal rendering of the murky, oppressive underground is going to need a seriously robust rig.
Minimum
- Windows: XP (32-Bit), Vista, 7 or 8
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Dual Core e.g. Intel Core 2 Duo
- RAM: 2GB
- Direct X: 9.0c
- Graphics Card: DirectX 9, Shader Model 3 compliant e.g. NVIDIA GTS 250 (or AMD equivalent e.g. HD Radeon 4000 series) or higher
For 3D Vision Support:
- NVIDIA GTX 275 or higher
- 120Hz Monitor
- NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8
Recommended
- Windows: Vista, 7 or 8
- CPU: 2.6 GHz Quad Core e.g. Intel Core i5
- RAM: 4GB
- Direct X: 11
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 580/660 Ti (or AMD equivalent e.g. 7870) or higher
For 3D Vision Support:
- NVIDIA GTX 580/660Ti or higher
- 120Hz Monitor
- NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8
Optimum
- Windows: Vista, 7 or 8
- CPU: 3.4 GHz Multi-Core e.g. Intel Core i7
- RAM: 8GB
- Direct X: 11
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 690 / NVIDIA Titan
For 3D Vision Support:
- NVIDIA GTX 690
- 120Hz Monitor
- NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8
Metro: Last Light is out May 17th.