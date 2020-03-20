Metro Exodus and Waifus Over Husbandos among February's top Steam games

At around the midpoint of every month, Valve puts out a list of the top new releases on Steam from the past month based on their first two weeks of sales. (That's why we have to wait until mid-month for the list.) Sales figures aren't provided so there's no way to say for certain which game is number one, but every month there are at least a couple of obvious entries, and a couple that come as surprises.

February is no exception. Metro Exodus, which came to Steam on February 15—a year after its original release on the Epic Games Store—made the list, which is absolutely zero surprise, as did Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, and Dota Underlords, which are all games people had been waiting for eagerly.

On the other side of the coin, the list also features Tank Mechanic Simulator, Death and Taxes, and OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos. No judgment, but I think it's fair to say that they, and others, are perhaps less obvious candidates for inclusion. And once again, new studios account for a significant portion of the list: 11 of the top 20 new games come from developers releasing their first games on Steam.

Games entering or leaving Steam Early Access also featured prominently in February. "When we launched Early Access back in 2013, we hoped that the program would provide developers with an optional path to work on their game alongside data and feedback from players," said Valve. "It’s great to see so many studios finding success through Early Access."

The full list, sorted by release date:

And the top five free games, based on unique player count:

A sale page featuring all the games in the February list should is available here.