Mega Man 11 and the Mega Man X series are coming next year

Capcom announced during the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Livestream earlier today that Mega Man 11 will be released for the PC (and other platforms, but that's not really our thing) in late 2018. The new game promises the "tight side-scrolling action gameplay" familiar to fans of the series, while simultaneously "completely revolutionizing the experience for modern consoles."

"The classic series takes a leap forward in visual presentation in Mega Man 11 with a 2.5D design direction introducing beautiful, completely hand-drawn characters and environments," Capcom said. "A freshly redesigned Mega Man takes on Dr. Wily’s berserk machines, defeating Robot Master bosses and taking their weapons, in an ever-evolving fight for justice with new and unique enemy designs."

Capcom also announced that all eight games in the Mega Max X series, with new features and "more mature themes," are coming to the PC as well. Capcom said more information on that rollout will be released in the coming months, but they're expected to be ready to go in the summer of 2018.

An update to the Mega Man Legacy Collection is also on the way that will add a new "rewind" option to the games. Botch a move? Rewind time and try it again! A date for that update wasn't given, but it will be free for everyone.

A new trailer showcases a whole lot of Mega Man gameplay (including some Mega Man 11 action, starting at 3:35), and below that, there are screens. And if you missed it live, the Mega Man 30th Anniversary stream is available from Twitch.