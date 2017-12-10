Medieval destruction sandbox Besiege adds multiplayer and level editor

I still remember the first time Besiege surfaced. Overnight, Reddit was flooded with gifs of monstrous war machines running over sheep, blasting through castles and murdering tiny soldiers. That was 2015. The game is still in Early Access and player numbers are dwindling, but a major new update could breathe life back into it.

The Multiverse update adds a full suite of multiplayer game modes as well as a level editor, so you can build arenas that you and your friends can blow apart in imaginative ways. For now you can only play with people in your friends list, and you can have up to eight people in a server at one time.

The modes are a mixture of competitive and co-op: you can take your custom contraptions into combat or race against friends to complete objectives; work together to complete scenarios and puzzles; or just mess around in a sandbox world creating as much havoc as possible.

The level editor—tutorials for which will be out soon—looks fairly intuitive, and you pick structures from a menu on the left of the screen and plonk them down, rotating if necessary. You can use the Logic Editor to change the attributes of units and the physics of your level, too. Best of all, you can create levels on the fly while your friends are playing through them. I predict shenanigans.

Click here to read more info from developer Spiderling, and watch the video at the top of this post to see the new tools in action. It's £5.59/$7.99 on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store.