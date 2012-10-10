MechWarrior Online open beta commences October 16

The wait is almost over for those who haven't already made their way onto the stompy, mech-infested battlefields of MechWarrior Online by way of key or invite. Starting next week, the beta is opening up to all aspiring combatants . You have until midnight on the 14th to become part of the Founders Program , grabbing some exclusive rewards and hipster cred that you just can't put a price on.

Don't forget to grab a copy of our MechWarrior issue to get instant beta access, a custom PC Gamer skin, and a Coconut Monkey bobblehead to sit on your dash while you spew mechanized death at your enemies.