MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is delayed, will be an Epic Games Store exclusive

(Image credit: Piranha Games)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, the single-player game of giant fighting robots in the 31st century, has been delayed by exactly three months, from its scheduled launch on September 10 to December 10. Developer Piranha Games also announced today that when it does arrive, it will do so as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

"Our partnership with the Epic Games store allows Piranha the opportunity to make sure MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries meets our internal goal of creating the best MechWarrior game possible. Since we announced the development of the first single-player MechWarrior game in 17 years, we have stated that our goal was to deliver to fans a MechWarrior: Mercenaries experience with true freedom of choice and to be able to share that experience in a coop setting," executive producer Russ Bullock said.

"Understandably some fans will be disappointed that they have to wait a short while longer for MechWarrior 5, but it’s important to Piranha Games that we absolutely get this right. We are happy to say that our new partnership with Epic Games store allows us the time and ability to accomplish our goals both in the games development and marketing efforts."

Some fans will undoubtedly also be disappointed that the game is now an Epic exclusive, particularly given that it was originally slated for Steam. Refunds for MechWarrior 5 pre-purchases at any tier will be offered until September 1; anyone who claims a refund will keep whatever bonus MechWarrior Online content and in-game currency that was included with their pre-purchase. They will not keep access to the Mercenaries closed beta, however, or the MechWarrior 5 pre-purchase DLC items.

The MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries beta is now set to begin on November 5. More information about the new launch date, Epic Games Store exclusivity, and the refund process is available in the updated MechWarrior 5 FAQ.