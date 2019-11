Things have come a long way since Max monologued his way through the first game wearing this facial expression . Three of the four new screenshots show close-ups of Max's three new looks. There's the youthful Don Draper Max, washed up beard-of-sorrow max and Stone Cold Steve Austin Max, all looking mean, all firing guns. What do you think of the new Max? Get ready to judge his face. Three, two, one ... GO!