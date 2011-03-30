Max Payne 3 screens emerge

We haven't heard anything about Max Payne 3 for almost two years, now Rockstar games have posted two new images of the hardboiled hero on their Twitter account with a simple message: "he's coming." You'll find the new pictures below.

Max Payne 3 is set more than a decade after the first two games, and features an even more grizzled Max, trying to battle his way out of Sao Paulo. All we've seen of the game so far are the six images on the official Max Payne 3 site , and now these fresh ones.

[via VG247 ]