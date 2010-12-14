Massive Fallout: New Vegas patch has landed

Last week we mentioned that a comprehensive Fallout: New Vegas patch was on the way, promising a huge number of fixes for many of the quests in the game. That patch has finally arrived. Read on for the full list of updates, it's a big one.
The patch will be applied automatically when you restart Steam . Here's the list of fixes.
Top fixes:
- Companions now show up as waypoints on the map
- Companions will always fast travel with you, unless told to wait or sent away
- Fix: DLC error/save corruption
- Fix: Entering the strip after Debt Collector causes crash and autosave corruption
- Fix: Using Mojave Express dropbox can cause DLC warnings
- Crafting menu now filters valid (bright) recipes to the top of the list
- Weathered pistol no longer glitches when applying mods
In addition, this patch addresses issues with the following areas:
- Pip-Boy Interface
- Pre-Order DLC Items
- Reputation System
- Radio Stations
- Companion fixes
- Companion Quests
- Repair Menu
- Caravan
- Weapons and Weapon Mods
- Hardcore Mode
- Perks
- Skills
- Crafting Recipes
- Crafting Menu
- Mojave Express
- Chems/Addiction
- Doctors
- Vendors
And fixes for the following quests:
- Ain't That a Kick in the Head
- By a Campfire on The Trail
- They Went That-a-Way
- My Kind of Town
- Boulder City Showdown
- Ring a Ding Ding!
- King's Gambit
- For The Republic, Part 2
- Render Unto Caesar
- Et Tumor, Brute?
- The House Always Wins
- Wild Card
- Beyond the Beef
- GI Blues
- How Little We Know
- Oh My Papa
- Still In The Dark
- You'll Know It When It Happens
- Arizona Killer
- Eureka!
- Veni, Vidi, Vici
- All or Nothing
- No Gods, No Masters
- Birds of a Feather
- I Put A Spell On you
- Come Fly With Me
- That Lucky Old Sun
- Don't Make a Beggar of Me
- The White Wash
- Ghost Town Gunfight
- Restoring Hope
- Bleed Me Dry
- Aba Daba Honeymoon
- Tend To Your Business
- Wang Dang Atomic Tango
- Flags of Our Foul-Ups
- Debt Collector
- Talent Pool
- Left My Heart
- Someone To Watch Over Me
- Hard Luck Blues
If you were hesitant about picking up New Vegas because of all the bugs, now might be the time to take another look. For more, take a look at our Fallout: New Vegas review , and our round-up of the 25 best mods . Are you playing Fallout: New Vegas now? Has the patch fixed any problems you've been having?