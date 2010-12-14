Popular

Massive Fallout: New Vegas patch has landed

Last week we mentioned that a comprehensive Fallout: New Vegas patch was on the way, promising a huge number of fixes for many of the quests in the game. That patch has finally arrived. Read on for the full list of updates, it's a big one.

The patch will be applied automatically when you restart Steam . Here's the list of fixes.

Top fixes:

  • Companions now show up as waypoints on the map

  • Companions will always fast travel with you, unless told to wait or sent away

  • Fix: DLC error/save corruption

  • Fix: Entering the strip after Debt Collector causes crash and autosave corruption

  • Fix: Using Mojave Express dropbox can cause DLC warnings

  • Crafting menu now filters valid (bright) recipes to the top of the list

  • Weathered pistol no longer glitches when applying mods

In addition, this patch addresses issues with the following areas:

  • Pip-Boy Interface

  • Pre-Order DLC Items

  • Reputation System

  • Radio Stations

  • Companion fixes

  • Companion Quests

  • Repair Menu

  • Caravan

  • Weapons and Weapon Mods

  • Hardcore Mode

  • Perks

  • Skills

  • Crafting Recipes

  • Crafting Menu

  • Mojave Express

  • Chems/Addiction

  • Doctors

  • Vendors

And fixes for the following quests:

  • Ain't That a Kick in the Head

  • By a Campfire on The Trail

  • They Went That-a-Way

  • My Kind of Town

  • Boulder City Showdown

  • Ring a Ding Ding!

  • King's Gambit

  • For The Republic, Part 2

  • Render Unto Caesar

  • Et Tumor, Brute?

  • The House Always Wins

  • Wild Card

  • Beyond the Beef

  • GI Blues

  • How Little We Know

  • Oh My Papa

  • Still In The Dark

  • You'll Know It When It Happens

  • Arizona Killer

  • Eureka!

  • Veni, Vidi, Vici

  • All or Nothing

  • No Gods, No Masters

  • Birds of a Feather

  • I Put A Spell On you

  • Come Fly With Me

  • That Lucky Old Sun

  • Don't Make a Beggar of Me

  • The White Wash

  • Ghost Town Gunfight

  • Restoring Hope

  • Bleed Me Dry

  • Aba Daba Honeymoon

  • Tend To Your Business

  • Wang Dang Atomic Tango

  • Flags of Our Foul-Ups

  • Debt Collector

  • Talent Pool

  • Left My Heart

  • Someone To Watch Over Me

  • Hard Luck Blues

If you were hesitant about picking up New Vegas because of all the bugs, now might be the time to take another look. For more, take a look at our Fallout: New Vegas review , and our round-up of the 25 best mods . Are you playing Fallout: New Vegas now? Has the patch fixed any problems you've been having?

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
