Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition lands on Origin Access

Mass Effect: Andromeda was, for a lot of people, a major disappointment that failed to live up to the excellent trilogy that preceded it. It didn't sell well at its original price tag, and even the current 50% price cut (which is what it's going for on Origin) won't be a big enough drop to tempt some people. However, you can now play it for even less money through Origin Access as part of a £4/$5 a month subscription.

That subscription gives you unlimited access to a range of EA titles, usually older (but generally very good) games or limited trials of new games. As Andy pointed out last month, it's unusual for a game as big as Andromeda to arrive on the service as early as it has, which is surely a mark of how poorly it performed.

It's the Deluxe Edition that's been added to Origin Access, which includes an armour park, a weapon set and a digital soundtrack. I think that if you were at all on the fence about it then it's worth paying for a single month, giving it a shot, and then cancelling if you don't fancy the other titles available on the service. And there are a lot of those, including all the other Mass Effect games. So you could, theoretically, pay for a month and have a massive Mass Effect marathon. That actually sounds pretty tempting.

I've signed up, cancelled, and signed up again for Origin Access numerous times as new games are added. Generally, I feel like it's good value (I binged FIFA 17 for a couple of months last year for about a quarter of the price of the full game).

You can read the full list of games available on Origin Access (and sign up if you like the look of it) here. If you still don't know whether Andromeda is for you, here's Chris's review.

It's also worth noting that the first ten hours of the standard edition of the game are still available as a free trial.