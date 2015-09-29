Mass Effect "4D" movie coming to California amusement park

California's Great America, a roller coaster-based amusement park in the San Francisco Bay Area, is launching a Mass Effect–themed "4D holographic" movie show. Far from conventional understandings of four-dimensional Euclidean space or spacetime, 4D is the theme park term for crowd-facing special effects: wind and water effects and rumbling seats, perhaps. Though we don't know exactly what this show will entail.

"This exciting guest experience involves cutting edge technology customized for Great America and delivers 4D effects combined with a live performer and incredible special effects," the theme park wrote in a press release today. "Great America guests will be taken on a thrilling adventure across the galaxy where they will travel through awe-inspiring landscapes, face off against bigger than life adversaries and ultimately help save the day."

Having been to a few too many 4D shows in my time, I'd just as soon watch a Mass Effect movie without a nozzle shooting lukewarm water in my face and curious smells wafting by, or whatever they have planned. It might be worth putting up with for a big dose of new Mass Effect lore, though, so I'll be keeping my eye on the as-yet unnamed movie, coming in 2016.