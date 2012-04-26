Mass Effect 3: Operation Exorcist challenges players to kill a million Phantoms

Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode has proven difficult to let go of, partly thanks to these weekend events offering free rewards for difficult challenges. Operation Exorcist is the toughest one yet. Over the course of this weekend, Mass Effect 3 players must collectively murder a million Cerberus Phantoms (lithe, cloaking ninjas with katanas. They are a massive pain). This will give everyone a bonus Victory pack full of weapons, power-ups and new classes.

The individual mission should you choose to accept it, is to survive until extraction on the super-hard Gold mode. I haven't touched Gold mode yet, so I'm carrying an irrational fear of the horrors it may contain. Luckily, it doesn't matter what map you fight on, or the enemy type you choose to face. If you win, you'll get a box, which will hopefully be full of treats and nice things, and bear no resemblance whatsoever the end of David Fincher's famous box-horror flick, Seven. Not even victory will stop Brad Pitt's anguished cry of "WHAT'S IN THE BOX?" from running through my head every single time I buy a new crate, though.