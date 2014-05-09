Magicka: Wizard Wars giveaway - grab early open beta access

The splattery, explodey free-to-play multiplayer brawler, Magicka: Wizard Wars, lets you combine elemental orbs into devastating spells on the fly. Throw fireballs, create mines, summon a grim reaper and otherwise do terrible things to your friends. It's heading into open beta in just over two weeks. But why not take up your robe and staff right away? We've got 3000 keys to give away, each granting early access to the open beta. To enter, follow these instructions.

Enter your email address into the magic box below, and lo, a key shall be dispatched, along with instructions on how to redeem it. First come, first served. Good luck!

Paradox and not Future Publishing Limited or Future US, Inc are responsible for the beta code and unique access keys relating to Magicka: Wizard Wars. Contact Paradox directly through Magicka: Wizard Wars support with any questions or concerns about registering your beta account or downloading, accessing or using the game client.