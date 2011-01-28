Magicka gets free bonus content

Purchase Magicka before January 31 and you'll get a Wizard Survival Kit for free. Read on for details and a new trailer.

The game is still undergoing patching after it's buggy launch , but progress is good according to publisher Paradox. "[the developers are] working on patches to fix the current online issues, adding content and implementing player requests like keyboard mapping and more. For those having trouble with the online co-op, the multi-player is running smoothly over LAN and local co-op" said Paradox in a statement.

For more information on the game and it's new free content, take a look at the informative trailer below.