Mafia 3 video introduces anarchic Irish Syndicate leader Thomas Burke

In the lead up to Mafia 3's October release, 2K is issuing six videos showcasing the various grizzled, world weary crims we'll encounter in New Bordeaux. We met Lincoln Clay last month but two have released since then, and this time there's a little bit of gameplay footage, too.

First of all there's Thomas Burke, better known as "the anarchist" because, well, he's anarchic. He's the leader of the Irish Syndicate and, judging by the footage embedded below, he's not on very friendly terms with the mafia. No siree, it appears he wants to actually kill them.

Read more: This is the Police 2 review

Then there's Cassandra, known around town as "the Voodoo Queen" and boss of the Haitian Syndicate. Typically enough, she too has a bone to pick with the mafia. The criminal underworld isn't known for its abundance of satisfying personal relationships.

Mafia 3 releases October 7.