Ludum Dare 26 round-up recommends over 260 games

The theme for the 26th Ludum Dare gamejam was Minimalism, which is a principle that doesn't apply to the competition's number of entrants: all 2,346 of them. While we've been seeding their sparse delights into the weekly Webgame RoundUp , my basic calculations suggest that, at the current rate, it'd take between 9 and 11 years to feature them all. Fortunately, Sebastian Standke of Superlevel.de spent two weeks playing every single entry, and has distilled them down into a still-mammoth list of 269 recommendations, delivered in a 20-minute chiptune backed video.

Standke has provided a link to each of featured games here . If you'd prefer to just roll up your sleeves and delve into the full 2,000+ list, head over to the Ludum Dare 26 site .

Thanks, Gamasutra .