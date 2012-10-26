Lucius released: play as the Devil's six-year-old son, murder your family

When Lucius turns six, his estranged father, the Devil, brimstones back into his life in what is probably a serious custody agreement violation. But Lucius is apparently so happy to meet his biological father that agrees to murder his own family with supernatural powers. Rude. Released today on Steam and GOG (cheaper!), Lucius has players "orchestrate deadly accidents" while hiding their identity as Devil spawn.

While horror games like Amnesia and Slender use player helplessness as a scare tactic, Lucius puts the power in your devil-child hands, so I don't expect it's going for scares. Getting to be the star of The Omen does appeal to me though, which is something I'm sure I'll talk about in therapy someday.

And by the way, when your kid is born on June 6th, 1966 and you give him a name three letters off from "Lucifer," you're just asking for a bloody death in your own walk-in freezer. And why do you own a walk-in freezer? Have you never seen The Shining? And how much meat do you really need to keep on hand?

And is it any good? I don't know yet, but it's on my list of appropriate late-October games to play.