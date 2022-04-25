Looks like the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection could be released this June

The release date appeared in an Epic blog post.

Uncharted 4
We could be seeing the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection landing on PC this summer if an Epic Games Store blog post is anything to go by.

The date is still marked as "coming soon" on the game's store page, but Epic updated its upcoming games of 2022 list over the weekend with a release date of June 20, 2022. That's relatively close to an earlier Steam API mine earlier this year that suggested the collection would be out on July 15—although Steam API listings are often just estimates or placeholders for Valve.

It's still worth taking it all with a grain of salt until there's some form of official announcement from Sony, Epic or Valve. As we've seen from two years of pandemic-centric game development, release dates are pretty hostile and can change back and forth mere weeks before a game is set to ship. A summer release seems like a fairly safe bet, at least. 

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will mark Sony's fourth first-party release to get ported over to PC in the past two years. The company has been reaffirming its dedication to our humble platform during that time. It formed the PlayStation PC publishing label last year and over the weekend began hunting for a senior director of PC planning and strategy at PlayStation Global. With all its releases so far selling quite respectably on PC, it's probably just a matter of time before even more start trickling in. 

The rest of the PC Gamer team will be begging for a Bloodborne port, but I'll be over here patiently waiting for Spiderman's appearance.

