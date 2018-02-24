Looks like New Gundam Breaker is coming to PC

New Gundam Breaker could be on the way to PC.

While a PC version of the game has yet to be confirmed, a ResetEra member noticed that The Brazil Advisory Rating Board had listed New Gundam Breaker as available on PC, along with the PlayStation 4 version already confirmed by publisher Bandai Namco.

I know what you're thinking; advisory boards aren't always right, and it's possible this is just a mistake. But given Bandai Namco Europe recently circulated a newsletter with a PC logo next to the PlayStation 4 one, it's seems more likely than ever that the rumours might be true.