Long rumoured Overwatch hero Sombra appears to have leaked

In a community post last week, Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan promised that a new hero would be arriving "sooner rather than later". Now, if a series of new leaks are to be believed, that hero is probably the much discussed Sombra, whose identity has been slowly revealed via an ARG since the game's release in June.

The image, which appears to be a screencap of an internal Blizzard document, was posted on the Overwatch reddit and originated from a Russian Overwatch group. It features an image of Sombra as well as a clipped paragraph of text. According to that text, she's "one of the world's best and most notorious hackers" who as a child "lost everything during the Omnic Crisis". She's also apparently worked with Mexican gang Los Muertos.

There's also a bit of text describing what is likely to be a new brawl. If that's true, it'll involve "protect[ing] the castle doors from the Zomnics and Dr. Junkenstein's evil allies", and it'll have three difficulty levels – with more points for playing on the hardest. Could that coincide with the reportedly impending Halloween event? This leaked comic appears to be Halloween related, and shows a Frankenstein-inspired Junkrat.

Whatever the case, many in the Overwatch community believe Sombra will be unveiled on October 18. On this site related to the Sombra ARG, fans have predicted that the percentage counter will hit 100% on the 18th, based on the rate it has increased since first appearing.