Lollipop Chainsaw is 'back' and please let that mean on PC too

One of the PC's biggest failings is that we never saw the bombastic Lollipop Chainsaw make its way over here. It was a perfectly decent game, not groundbreaking or genre-defining by any stretch of the imagination. But it was so incredibly fun. Full of iconic, witty moments that I still quote to this day. It's been 10 years since Juliet and her decapitated boyfriend Nick slashed and sawed their way through zombie hordes, and I'm getting my hopes up for a long-overdue PC port.

That's because Yoshimi Yasuda, former CEO of Kadokawa Games, has announced that the series is "back" under his new studio Dragami Games (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)). He didn't specify under what circumstances the game would return, simply tweeting: "Lolipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it." As always, I'm already anticipating my PC port dreams coming to life. Whether it be a sequel, remaster or remake, hopefully Juliet's daft adventures won't be limited to console this time around.

With other Yasuda games like Killer is Dead and Root Letter finding happy homes on Steam, it's not too wild a thought that Lollipop Chainsaw may eventually join them.