Logitech G Pro X Wireless gaming headset review

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless claims to deliver professional gaming quality. Yet when it fails to nail down the basics, and comes with a prohibitively high price tag, it is tough to recommend.

The wireless revolution is upon us. Fresh from cutting the cords off its top gaming mice and gaming keyboards, Logitech has taken the shears to its gaming headset lineup, turning its Logitech G Pro X into a Logitech G Pro X Wireless. Very little else has changed in the transformation—well, except the price tag. At $200 (£190) this is not a cheap headset.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless specs Connection: 2.4GHz wireless (with adapter)

Driver: Hybrid mesh PRO-G 50mm

Frequency response: 20 - 20,000Hz

Impedance: 35 ohm

Microphone: 6mm detachable

Surround sound: DTS Headphone:X 2.0 via software

Weight: 370g

Accessories: 2x replacement ear pads, USB Type-C to A charging cable, carry pouch

MSRP: $200 (£190)

Most of what you've heard about the wired Pro X gaming headset stands true for the wireless variant—you can find my own thoughts on the wired headset in our Logitech G Pro X review. That means you'll find the same svelte all-black exterior, manufactured out of leatherette and memory foam, on top of a steel headband construction. Simple, smart, and free of any lighting to sap your battery life.

Wireless communication is handled by Logitech's Lightspeed wireless capability, and provided through the use of a 2.4GHz wireless adapter. This USB Type-A dongle is considerably larger than those found with the Logitech G915 TKL or G Pro Wireless, which means there's no clever storage located on the headphones themselves to store the adapter when on the move—as there is on both similarly-named mouse and keyboard.

Logitech's been generous with the boxed extras, at least. Included is a black carry bag that you can at least store both components of the G Pro X Wireless in when you ship off.

You'll also find a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable in the box. Yes, Logitech has finally heard the good word of USB Type-C and made the switch, although only for headset charging at this time. Due to the USB Type-A connection, you'll still need an adapter for your adapter if you wish to use the G Pro X Wireless on a thin and light laptop or mobile device—compounded also by the lack of Bluetooth connectivity.

(Image credit: Logitech G)

Thankfully, Logitech has also seen fit to include a non-braided cable for charging, meaning you can both charge your headset and listen to music without audible scratching travelling through the cable and into your ear drums—an issue I had with the wired variant.

Disconnected from the mains, the battery is capable of 20 hours of juice. I had no issue reaching that mark through general on/off use over a few days, either.

That and wireless capabilities add 50 grams to the overall weight of the Pro X Wireless over the wired variant, for a total of 370 grams (13 oz). It's considerable weight increase, in theory. Yet without both headsets in hand I can't say I noticed a great deal of extra weight during actual wear, and the headset's snug fit keeps the weight away from any one particular pain point.

Two 50mm neodymium drivers drive the G Pro X Wireless. These are the same Hybrid mesh Pro-G drivers found in the wired set, and so my sentiment remains the same. That is to say that the twin Pro-G drivers are nothing special. I prefer the close-to-flat EQ of something akin to the Pro-G drivers, yet these particular drivers muddle their way through both games and music without any clear definition throughout the range.

The mic is also a little disappointing. An overbearing high-end means you miss out on bass and middle frequencies, which causes a tonally sharp profile. The integrated Blue Vo!ce functionality offers some respite, in the form of a custom EQ, although most of the presets only serve to compound the sharp tone and response.

(Image credit: Logitech G)

As I've said before, it's a clear mic for your teammates—the sharp response cuts through the din of most shooters, etc. However, it is a little off the pace of other gaming headsets, such as the Steelseries Arctis lineup or HyperX Cloud Alpha, and that just won't do for a headset that touts microphone expertise from the best at Blue.

Many of my misgivings with the Logitech G Pro X Wireless gaming headset boil down to my understanding of what the company's Pro Series is supposed to be: "Designed with and for the world's leading esports professionals", according to the Logitech website. Yet it only feels like a handful of Pro Series products fit the bill.

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless doesn't offer anything that the competition doesn't also offer, albeit often in a far less high-minded headset, and it's frustrating to see the basics—functionality that would make or break any good gaming headset—tipped to be the exclusive demand of professional gamers.

And despite its starry-eyed branding, the Logitech G Pro X Wireless is actually quite mundane: the drivers are fine, mic quality is okay, and there's little to differentiate it from other gaming headsets. But hey, it's got one mark of a professional headset about it: a $200 price tag.

That's a $70 increase over the wired variant, which was already a touch overpriced in my opinion and really only bolstered by the inclusion of a USB to 3.5mm DAC—the likes of which isn't included or required with the wireless pair.

Logitech's back to basics approach with the G Pro X Wireless, once paired with a high price tag, sets it up for a fall, and it simply cannot deliver what it needs to in order to justify the down payment.