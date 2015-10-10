Lego Marvel's Avengers encompasses Marvel's other movies

I would prefer to play a 'Lego Avengers', where I could beat up 1960s villains as John Steed and Emma Peel, but I suppose Lego Marvel's Avengers is going ahead anyway, despite my furious e-petition that I made my mum sign. The very familiar actiony platformy series has received another trailer, showing off some of the characters and film scenes that will be included in this latest game. Here it is:

Yeah it's standard stuff, but that bit at the end is interesting: this will feature "story content" not just from the two Avengers films, but from both Captain Americas, the terrible Thor sequel, and Iron Man 3. So expect all your favourite moments to be parodied or otherwise represented in some way. Also, Hulk falls in love with a chicken, or something.

Lego Marvel's Avengers is out January 29 in the UK, and Jan 26 in the US.