Legion TD 2, the successor to the hit Warcraft 3 mod, is now on Kickstarter

Legion TD is a Warcraft 3 mod released in 2009 that turned out to be very popular: Enough to attract more than a million players and inspire the creation of the Squadron TD mode for StarCraft 2 and Legion TD: Reborn in Dota 2. Over the past couple of years, the creators of the mod have been working on a “standalone successor” called Legion TD 2, and now they hope to raise $50,000 on Kickstarter to help get it into beta later this year.

Legion TD 2 is, at its core, a tower defense game (hence the “TD” in the title) played by two teams of four players each. Each team holds one side of a symmetrical playing field, which it must defend against waves of enemy creatures by placing “towers”—in this case, “dynamic fighters that come to life” and engage enemies autonomously—on a fixed grid. Whichever side survives the longest, wins the game.

“You’ve got to think ahead. Which fighters should you deploy? How should you position them?” Your choices determine how your fighters engage and maneuver in battle,” explained Brent ‘Lisk’ Batas, the creator of Legion TD and lead designer of Legion TD 2. “This is our opportunity to put the strategy back into real time strategy games, which we feel have become more about muscle memory and less about smart decision-making.”

The Kickstarter runs until March 31 and it's already doing pretty well, pulling in $33,000 in its first day. The plan is to begin a closed beta later this year with four playable Legions and 50 unique fighters, which will run for a minimum of six months before the game is opened to the public. After that, “we'll be adding additional content and improving and balancing the game for years to come." More info is up at legiontd2.com.