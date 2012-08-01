Leap Motion developers are mostly about the games

Leap Motion , the low cost alternative to Microsoft's Kinect for Windows, dumped a load of data onto the net last night about developers who've been in contact with the company since it launched a few months ago. When it made its first announcement , Leap invited software houses to contact them in order to claim a free development unit. As you might expect demand has been rather high.

According to the stats released, over 26,000 developers from 143 countries have contacted Leap with an eye to making their programs compatible with the motion controller. The most popular reason for getting in touch was - naturally - games.

The Leap Motion, which is due for release in February for just £70, is a Kinect-style motion tracking device without the some of the more sophsticated features of Microsoft's baby. It doesn't, for example, have the motorised plinth which can move to keep you in focus or the built in microphone, but it is planned to sell for around a third of the price of Microsoft Kinect for Windows.

Games apparently made up 14% of developer interest in Leap ahead of music at 12%, science and medicine at 8% and robotics at 6%.