Leaked Assassin's Creed Odyssey screens show dialogue options, world map and ship combat

A leaked picture of a keychain, of all things, led Ubisoft to confirm that Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the next installment in the long-running series, and that it'll take place in ancient Greece. Ahead of a full reveal at E3, another leak has revealed a bunch of screenshots of the game, some of which show that it will, as rumoured, have dialogue options for the first time in the series.

The screens, a selection of which are below, also show off ship combat, part of the skill tree and the world map, which comprises the southern-most portion of Greece and the surrounding islands. Lakonia, the largest region shown, was home to the city of Sparta, so we can expect to visit that with our hero, who we see from multiple angles.

The images also confirm that the game has dialogue options for the first time in the series. Whether they actually change the course of the story or simply add some personality to the main character remains to be seen.

For the full selection of screens, head over to Gematsu, which uncovered the images on the servers of GamePro.de.

Ubisoft is holding its E3 press conference on Monday at 11am PT.